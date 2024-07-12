House of the Dragon season 2: New dragon egg questions

Who knew we would be getting so much discussion on the dragon eggs that we’ve seen on House of the Dragon season 2?

For those who need a quick refresher, Rhaenyra sent the eggs away with her youngest sons and Rhaena earlier this season, feeling as though it was best to keep all of them safe and protected from the war. Previously, director Geeta Patel told Mashable that the eggs in that scene “[were] Daenerys’ eggs. All of us who work on this show are big Game of Thrones fans, so it was very exciting to shoot that scene.”

Now, is that really the case? Here’s where things get a little bit crazy. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Ryan Condal notes that this is not necessarily the case here:

“I think the fun of the history as it was written is that there’s room for interpretation … I like to think of it as one possible future.”

Add to this the fact that Fire & Blood itself featured a great deal of unreliable narration, and that is another thing that you can keep in mind at the moment, as well.

Could we have definite answers on all of this by the end of the series?

Possibly, but there is also so much time between where we are now and where Daenerys is during the early days of Game of Thrones. All that really matters is that there was a way for her to hold onto those eggs, as they were the things that really turned the tide of a lot of events that were coming after the fact. Somehow, the Targaryen name survived, even after they caused so much destruction to themselves here.

What is your theory regarding the dragon eggs on House of the Dragon season 2?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

