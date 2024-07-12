Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3: Could Hotch turn up?

We know that there are questions aplenty regarding a possible return for Matthew Gray Gubler or Daniel Henney in Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3. Now, why not talk about another notable alum in Thomas Gibson?

After all, the actor is still talking here and there about his role on the original CBS show, including a compilation of Cameo messages posted on TikTok. You can hear him discuss his happiness that people still enjoy the show, and also suggests that there were definitely feelings between his Hotch and Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster). We know that Hotch is still out there somewhere, but what do you do in order to bring the character back? Is that something that would be seriously discussed behind the scenes?

Now as great as it would be to have more of Hotch on the show, there has been no quote suggesting that he will be coming back. If it happens, you have to imagine that there would need to be a really specific reason in order to make that happen. It could be a nostalgic one-episode guest spot, or something tied to a case that played a part in his past at the BAU.

If you are thinking about past characters who could be perhaps a little more permanently involved, that is where you could start to look more in the direction of a Reid or a Simmons. after all, it does appear as though the two are still with the FBI in some capacity, and are simply off “on assignment” somewhere. There were hopes at one point that Gubler would be in season 2, but the scheduling changed after the industry strikes of last year. Meanwhile, a possible Henney return could be based in part on the future of The Wheel of Time over on Prime Video.

