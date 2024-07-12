Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3: Could Felicity Huffman return?

For those out there who are not already aware, there is going to be a Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 at Paramount+ — and of course, we’re glad to celebrate that early! It is a chance for more great stories from the BAU, though we also have our fair share of questions.

What’s an interesting one? Well, let’s just put that in rather simple terms: Whether or not we’re going to be seeing Felicity Huffman’s role as Dr. Jill Gideon become more than a one-season gig. She is easily the most high-profile guest star this season, and not only does she have the past relationship with her late ex-husband, she also has some sort of history with David Rossi! Depending on how things play out here, it may not be all that hard to figure out that the character could be back for another season.

Now that we’ve said this, let’s go ahead and pose the following question: Is Huffman open to it? It feels that way! Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the former Desperate Housewives star had nothing but positive things to say about this group:

“It’s the nicest cast. It’s such a lovely environment … It’s a very small boat. You want to fill it with people you love, and they certainly did.”

Now, it really comes down to finding the right story, and there are certainly a ton of question marks out there when it comes to season 3 already! Our sentiment is that the show may do a little more of a time jump than we’ve seen between seasons 1 and 2. There may also be a further need to properly write Will out of the story moving forward, depending on whether or not Josh Stewart does end up returning.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

