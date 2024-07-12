The Boys season 4 episode 7: Karen Fukuhara on Kimiko’s voice

There were a ton of fantastic moments that came out of The Boys season 4 episode 7 on Prime Video this week. What stood out about the pack? To us, one of the best storylines was finally understanding more about what happened to Kimiko’s voice. The character’s silence has been a deep part of her story over the years but this week, we learned that it was connected to a significant emotional trauma that happened in her past with Shining Light.

Is there a chance that Kimiko speaks again? There is a chance, and we hope that sharing with Frenchie about those she killed helps on some level. For now, what we can say is that it was a wonderful moment of vulnerability that got the two characters back in good standing after what has been a pretty difficult and polarizing story for the most part.

In speaking about this reveal further in a new interview with The Wrap, Karen Fukuhara had the following to say:

“I love it because this entire season is about even the heroic characters facing their demons, such as Annie’s past with Firecracker. She was never this cookie-cutter good person that we always expected her to be, and I love that entire storyline and backstory because it gives her a lot more humanity. I think the writers were able to do that with Kimiko … She’s always kind of viewed herself as a victim to Shining Light, a victim to Compound V. A victim to all the s—-y things that have come her way, but Season 4 ,she had to face her own own darkness and own up to all the wrongdoing she did to other people.”

Now, let’s just also hope that Kimiko’s healing is able to work rapidly after that forced amputation in episode 7. It is a good thing Frenchie acted fast, since she could have been an early victim of the Supe virus otherwise!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

