Power Book IV: Force season 3 premiere date: No TCA reveal?

For everyone out there hoping that Starz would make a big Power Book IV: Force announcement at TCA, you may have been disappointed. After all, there wasn’t exactly much shared when it comes to this part of the franchise, which we already know is set to enter its final season.

So what is the reason for this? Well, we do tend to think it is some (unfortunate) evidence that the next batch of episodes for the show is some time away.

After all, consider the following: Starz has this habit as of late of making you wait forever to see their shows back on the air. Also, they’re pretty set with a lot of their programming for most of the rest of the year. Unless Force is coming back circa December, we’re not sure we will get it back before then at this point. Today was a golden opportunity to get something more … and yet, crickets.

In the meantime, know that the second part of Power Book II: Ghost is going to be coming your way in September. Meanwhile, there are at least two more seasons of Power Book III: Raising Kanan coming, and there is also another prequel ahead in Power: Origins that will give you a better sense of how Ghost and Tommy started out.

Is the end of Tommy’s present-day story almost here?

Not necessarily, as you could always move the character back to New York or out to California — after all, remember that once upon a time, it looked like that was where the character was heading at the end of the original Power. (We’ve said it before, but it does still feel like Elisa Marie has gotta be involved in his downfall — and she should be a young adult by the point a possible continuation airs.)

What do you most want to see entering a Power Book IV: Force season 3 premiere date?

