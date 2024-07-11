The Rookie season 7 premiere date: Why no reveal?

There were so many premiere dates announced for ABC this week and yet, no word on The Rookie season 7. What in the world is going on here?

Well, as some of you may be aware already, the Nathan Fillion drama is not coming back until midseason — at the earliest, some point in January. This is even in spite of the fact that the show has actually started production earlier than many shows premiering this fall! It is a little bit of an awkward quirk with the schedule here, but the reasonings are tied to the network’s programming priorities for the season. All of the premiere dates announced so far are for the fall; in other words, the range between September and November.

So when will a season 7 premiere date be announced? Probably around November, and that gives ABC more than enough time in order to promote what lies ahead. Despite the long wait, the network has every intention to give you a more expansive season 7 following the strike-shortened season 6. There will be new characters, but also some challenges for the existing ones. You will have a chance to see more emotional growth for Tim Bradford (at least hopefully) following the events of the recent finale.

In terms of danger, meanwhile, Bailey’s abusive ex getting out of prison could pose to be a long-term problem; given that Jenna Dewan will be on maternity leave for the start of the season, though, we do not anticipate this story turning up right away. The series has set up things both for the short and long-term right now. In doing this, there is almost always something to look forward to and that is exciting within itself.

No matter how long this show goes, we do think there is always going to be a certain amount of learning that goes on for these characters — hence, why there are new potential rookies being brought on board.

