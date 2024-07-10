The Rookie season 7 spoilers: Meet Miles and Seth!

The seventh season of The Rookie is currently in production so with that in mind, why not share more news now about casting?

After all, at this point it makes all the sense in the world for a couple of new characters to enter the world, especially when you consider the title of the show. Aren’t you going to want to meet some rookies who are coming on board the force? This is something that is essential to the DNA of the series and there is no real reason for that to change.

Now, here is what we can say for the time being. According to a new report from TVLine, the following two faces are coming on board.

Deric Augustine – The All American and Shameless alum is going to be coming on board here in Miles, described as “a Texas transfer who despite having two years under his belt, will be a rookie at the LAPD.”

Patrick Keleher – Meanwhile, The Egos actor will play Seth, someone “who may seem like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — and that, alas, is something that doesn’t come naturally to him.”

Basically, these two characters are people who are going to be learning the highs and lows of the job in some challenging ways. Their addition to the show may be rather useful when it comes to doing whatever is possible to ensure that some other characters are able to take on more of a mentor role, but we’ll also have to see in due time what that looks like.

When will we actually see these characters in action?

Well, a season 7 premiere date for The Rookie was not announced today, and it seems as though the plan is going to be airing the show moving into early 2025. The benefit that comes with the show being back at that point is to ensure that there are a ton of episodes without breaks.

