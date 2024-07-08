The Rookie season 7 premiere date: A July 2024 update

Is there a chance we will hear more about The Rookie season 7 between now and the end of July? There are so many reasons to expect news. After all, filming is underway, and it has been for a while! Isn’t this the perfect instance to anticipate some other updates?

Well, the good news is that there’s at least a chance that some more news about casting or behind-the-scenes details could come out between now and the end of the month. If you are hoping for a premiere date, though, you are almost sure to be disappointed.

After all, what is going on here? Well, let’s just say that a certain percentage of it, at least right now, has a great deal to do with where ABC has it placed in the 2024-25 schedule. The plan at present is for season 7 to premiere moving into midseason, and that means the series will likely return either in January or February. An announcement then could come at some point a little bit later this fall.

No matter when The Rookie comes back, we know that there are a small handful of things that are easy to be excited about already. Take, for starters, what we could be seeing for Bradford and Chen. We know that Tim is doing whatever he can in order to better his life. However, at the same time fixing this relationship will take some time.

Beyond just some individual stories on season 7, it would also be nice to learn something more on the long-term future before too long. If this is the final season, shouldn’t we learn about it in advance? No matter when the series ends, it makes the most sense for us to collectively find out about it in advance.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Rookie right now, including other details about filming

What do you most want to see moving into the premiere of The Rookie season 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







