Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 episode 7: The Rossi, Jill reveal

We knew entering Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 episode 7 on Paramount+ that there would be a chance to meet Jill Gideon. Felicity Huffman made her debut as the late Jason Gideon’s ex-wife, and we know already that she will be around for at least another episode or two.

So why is she present? A lot of it is tied to the paper about optimal profiles for serial killers, something that is now at the center of this season’s Gold Star mythology. She will be needed to help comb through it and figure out some answers. What complicates things is that, as it turns out, he and David Rossi also have a history.

Just in case you are wondering how Joe Mantegna himself feels about this particular reveal, let’s just say that he loves it! For more, just take a look at what he had to say to TV Insider:

The fans, we all know there’s going to be a crime. We all get all that. But bottom line is I always like when the storylines go into the personal aspects of the characters’ lives, and this particular one really digs deep and bringing it back to the character Jason Gideon and here was the former wife that had been referred to over the seasons, but we never knew who that was going to be, and here she is … I love it when these little bits and pieces kind of raise their heads and appear and to see where it takes us.”

Now, Rossi and Jill are going to have to work together and focus on the present to help resolve this crisis — but how much will the past haunt them? It’s at least a rather interesting thing to think about at the moment…

