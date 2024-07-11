House of the Dragon season 2 video: Ewan Mitchell on reactions

The second season of House of the Dragon is currently airing on HBO and of course, so many actors are emerging from it! Think about it this way — we have probably seen more interviews featuring Ewan Mitchell (Aemond) this week than we have almost the entirety of the year. A lot of that is due to the strength of his performance on Sunday’s episode, which featured the incredible battle of Rook’s Rest.

While it is one thing to read written interviews with the actor, it’s another to see him on a late-night talk show. Luckily, that is what we have today!

If you head over to this link, you can see Ewan appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon alongside his co-star Fabien Frankel, where the two talk about audience reaction, fun encounters on flights, riding dragons, and also a certain infamous scene Mitchell shot in the buff earlier this season. (Let’s just say it was cold in the studio!) This is a fun interview and it’s nice to see the two’s real-life personalities. This is especially true for Frankel, who we’ve felt rather bad for since almost everyone hates Ser Criston Cole.

Ultimately, this interview serves as a great reminder that actors are not their characters; beyond just this, it is often a credit to their ability of people hate their roles so much! Just think about how much you hated Joffrey on the original Game of Thrones, and a lot of that was due to Jack Gleeson’s performance. Of course, it would have been nice if people were a lot kinder to him, but it’s nice to see him getting more high-profile gigs again after a quiet period after his run on the show.

