Big Brother 26 spoilers: More on season’s AI theme

In less than one week’s time the premiere of Big Brother 26 is going to arrive on CBS — so what can you expect to see throughout it?

For those of you who do not know for whatever reason, this season has a particular theme that is both timely and simultaneously terrifying: Artificial intelligence. Whether we want to admit to it or not, this has become such an integral part of our day-to-day lives. Moving forward, it is also going to be a huge component to how the competition plays out. We imagine that there’s going to be challenges and/or twists based around it, but fundamentally this show is about humans. These are the ones who are really going to dictate just how the competition plays out over time.

Given that host Julie Chen Moonves knows a little bit more about the theme than anyone else right now, why not turn things over to her? In a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what she had to say:

“Season 26 is incredible because we have taken AI, artificial intelligence, and made it this year’s theme … We’re calling it ‘BB AI.’ So what does that mean? It means all bets are off … AI can be good. AI can be evil. So I’m pretty sure you’re gonna see the spectrum of that this season.”

At least the show is highlighting that AI can be evil? Ultimately, the theme may prove interesting but ironically, it has nothing to do with what most diehard fans are interested in at this point: The players. This is going to be what ultimately makes this season matter, and we are of course excited to check out how the rest of the game plays out through their lens. At the latest, we tend to think we’ll meet the houseguests on Monday … but we’d love it to happen before.

Related – See more teases right now from the Big Brother 26 house itself

What do you most want to see on Big Brother 26, and do you believe that the theme actually matters here at all?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







