Big Brother 26 house leans heavily into AI theme

With the premiere of Big Brother 26 coming to CBS next week, it is high time for the network to reveal the latest twist!

For everyone out there speculating that the theme for the new season would most likely be AI, that has officially been confirmed. If you head over here, you can see a new video from host Julie Chen Moonves that offers up a look at the new house, including rooms that appear to be somewhat inspired by it. This is easily one of the more abstract themes the show has ever had, though, largely because AI can be used for almost anything and interpreted in a number of different ways.

Is this a good theme or not? We have to wait and see when the show premieres, but we’ll go ahead and say that we have some element of reservation. After all, the whole idea of AI being omnipresent in today’s culture has been met with its fair share of backlash already, largely because of the existential threat that it presents. When you are in the Big Brother house, should you really be worried about any of this, or focused a little bit more on the game instead? At this point, let’s just say that it is question we more than understand if anyone out there has.

Of course, we also contend that we may be over-thinking some of this and yet, parts of the house appear a bit more scattershot than in years past. This is not our favorite theme in the world, but admittedly a lot could change in terms of style and feel when we actually see the series return to Paramount+. With that, we’re okay with viewing this with a certain amount of hesitancy.

What do you most want to see moving into the Big Brother 26 premiere on CBS?

Do you think that the AI theme is a smart way to try and sell the season? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other great updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







