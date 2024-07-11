Claim to Fame season 3: Is Shane related to Forest Whitaker?

Is Shane related to Forest Whitaker on Claim to Fame season 3? After watching the episode tonight, it was fair to ask that.

After all, multiple players pointed out that there was a physical similarity here between him and the actor, and Shane clearly has some training in the performing arts at the same exact time. Yet, what makes things so interesting here is that Whitaker does not have a son named Shane, meaning that this would be an alias. That is something that we’re seeing a lot of contestants choose to do this season and it’s smart — if nothing else, it makes this show a lot more fun as a viewer!

While there are a lot of people on this season who diehard fans have figured out to some degree, it does actually feel like there’s still a lot of mystery here. His clue wasn’t pulled, so there was not a lot of information on him beyond what was on the clue wall.

Here is the fun thing — we had a chance to answer the question in the title during the premiere! After all, Bianca ended up being the guesser, and she was confident that Shane was related to the Godfather of Harlem actor. This means that she called him out, and in the final minutes of the episode we learned that she was … wrong! Shane is staying put!

With this in mind, our main point of curiosity moving forward is simply going to be if there are any clues that send people on a different direction, especially for the audience at home! It is fun to actually see a significant chunk of the internet be wrong sometimes, especially in this culture where everyone thinks that they know everything at all times…

