Claim to Fame season 3: Is Gracie Lou related to Jon Cryer?

Given that the Claim to Fame season 3 premiere spent a lot of time focusing on Gracie Lou, why not talk a big Jon Cryer theory?

We’ll admit that compared to some contestants in the past, this one is rather difficult to figure out and for good reason. Gracie is intentionally using a fake name, and she is also wearing cowboy boots and utilizing a Southern twang to try and make people think she’s related to a country singer. However, that is not the case and clearly, there’s quite a mystery here to explore!

Now, let’s get more into the Cryer theory. Multiple theories (including our own deep-dives on social media) make us believe that the two could be related, but are we 100%? No. A lot of it will come down to the clues, and there could be some obvious ones when it comes to the former Two and a Half Men star, who has played iconic characters like Ducky and Lex Luthor.

Speaking of which, we actually saw pretty early thanks to the Clue Wall that Gracie Lou had a duck on there! Nobody seemed to put anything together at that moment, but they could in due time. We are now all the more confident that her relative is Cryer.

So was Gracie Lou in danger in the premiere?

Nope! She won the first challenge and because of that, she had immunity. This safety is something that will allow her a chance to breathe and assess the competition and smartly, she made the choice here to not go sharing the contents of the clue with everyone. That may give her a chance to be patient and actually work to figure things out for herself a little bit further.

