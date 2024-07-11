Claim to Fame season 3: Is Hud John Mellencamp’s son?

Tonight marked the premiere of Claim to Fame season 3 on ABC and with that, let’s go ahead and tackle one question: Who is Hud?

We will admit that typically, the show does a great job of keeping a lot of players’ identities under wraps, and they also often cast people who would not be known by the other contestants. However, Hud may be a little bit of an outlier, at least when you compare him to everyone else. After all, we have seen him appear in the past on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Teddi Mellencamp was a cast member on that show — hence, the connection.

Now, is there a chance that any of the other players are going to be able to figure this out? It’s understandable if, in this environment, they would not remember someone from a brief reality TV appearance years ago — and they’d have to be watching in order to be aware of this in the first place. This is a little too complicated of a cocktail for a show like this. Instead, they would have to rely more on some classic Claim to Fame elements, whether it be Two Truths and a Lie or what is going on when it comes to the Clue Wall, which was blocked from contestants’ eyes early on.

One early advantage that we thought Hud could have? We’re not sure how many contestants are going to be super-familiar with John’s music — especially some of the younger ones.

The best news for Hud

He was not in any danger at all tonight! He did not win immunity but at the same time, he was not in any danger of being called out. This is a good place to be in the early going, so he could breathe a sigh of relief.

