Claim to Fame season 3: Is Adam related to Michael Bolton?

Entering tonight’s Claim to Fame season 3, we had a feeling that there would be some drama — but did we learn about Adam’s identity?

Out of a lot of the theories that were out there entering the episode, a big one was that he was related to none other than singer Michael Bolton. Was this a smart theory? It feels that way. After all, this is someone who has more physical similarities to him than almost any other person does to their celebrity relatives. They have some similar facial features and beyond just that, they have some really similar vocal clues at the same time. (Unfortunately, Adam did not say all that much about Captain Jack Sparrow in this episode, which is certainly disappointing.)

Luckily for Adam, in the first episode there was no real evidence that he would be in danger anytime soon. He was not up for elimination, and nor were there a lot of people speculating about him. The one major clue that we did get in this episode is that his celebrity relative is older, so he would like to see older contestants go since they may be able to figure this out easier.

We are going to keep watch when it comes to Adam’s progress this season, but one thing that certainly benefits him here is that it’s hard to really think of that many clues that you would directly associate with him and potentially Bolton. After all, how many visual clues can you give for some sad, emotional ballads? He could be a frontrunner to win this whole thing, though at the same time it’s still early and because of that, there is room aplenty for things to veer in all sorts of different directions.

