The Boys season 4 episode 7 sneak peek: Sage phased out?

With The Boys season 4 episode 7 premiering on Prime Video tomorrow, why not enjoy a little tease behind the scenes now?

Last night, Antony Starr himself appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers in order to promote the final episodes and within that, there was a small preview shared for what lies ahead. Just in case you were wondering what the aftermath was going to be to the whole milk situation last week, we’ve got you covered. (Yes, that is still a very strange sentence to write.)

If you head over to the link here, you can see a sneak preview now for what is coming, one that features Homelander and Firecracker having themselves quite the important strategy talk before Sage even arrives in the room. Despite her being the smartest person alive, she is still being put on the back burner thanks largely to this new relationship in Homelander’s life. This isn’t going to end well, right? One of the reasons why Sage agreed to work with him at all is because he indicated that he is interested in listening to her, something that has not always happened during her entire Supe existence.

Could this lead to Firecracker being killed off? For now, we do think that’s a genuine possibility, mostly because it is hard to really know what her role is going to be moving forward. Her initial purpose here was to create division with Starlight, and that is something that has already been assured. Meanwhile, she’s Vought’s mouthpiece for now and other than that, she has this bizarre relationship with Homelander. That’s it. She does not have powers that make her an asset in just about any combat situation, and nor is she the sort of person who is going to be able to influence people who share totally different beliefs.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

