Presumed Innocent episode 6: Jake Gyllenhaal on huge trial twist

At the end of Presumed Innocent episode 6, we had easily one of the biggest twists of the entire season, and for good reason. After all, we ended up seeing Raymond have a heart attack right in the middle of the trial!

Is there a chance that we’re going to see him survive this event? In theory sure, but there are some other things we have to go ahead and recognize to ourselves now … starting with the fact that Rusty’s trial may change no matter what. There could be a change to his primary defense … or will things even go on at all? There are so many questions that need to be answered but unfortunately, we don’t have all the info as of yet.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more PRESUMED INNOCENT videos!

For now, let’s get some more info courtesy of someone who will clearly know better than anyone in star Jake Gyllenhaal. Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, the actor indicated just how challenging a spot his character is in moving forward:

“Rusty finds himself in a very different if not impossible position … And how it resolves itself…. That’s really what [Episodes] 6 and 7 is about, how he is, for lack of a better word, completely tried, and exhausted, and has only basically two options.”

So what are some of those options? Some of that remains to be seen, and for a number of different reasons. Rusty only has so much control in what is going on here, and the other truth is that he doesn’t actually know who killed Carolyn. That is, assuming of course that he is not the one responsible for the act himself. There are so many different things that need to be thought through!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Presumed Innocent now, including what else is coming up

What did you think about the events of Presumed Innocent episode 6 from start to finish?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







