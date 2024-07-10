The Golden Bachelorette premiere date revealed for Joan’s season

Joan Vassos’ season of The Golden Bachelorette is currently in production; with that in mind, why not dive into a premiere today?

Earlier today, the folks at ABC officially announced that come Wednesday, September 18 you are going to be seeing the new season of the show starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. There are going to be 90-minute episodes from start to finish here, meaning that there will be more opportunities in order to ensure that we get to know a lot of the guys taking part.

If you watched The Golden Bachelor this past season, then you more than likely know a few things about Joan already. She ended up having to leave Gerry Turner’s season early in order to be there for her family, but it was clear that she had an almost-immediate connection with him. Had she not left, who knows? She could have been there for the long haul but regardless, she now has an opportunity to craft her own love story and there could be some really great moments that go along with that.

The most important thing with this arm of the story right now is rather simple: The people involved need to find a way in order to ensure that the contestants know what they are in for, and also that there’s a real chance things can work after the fact. There are some elements of this for older contestants that are a lot harder than younger ones, including the idea that so much of their lives are already settled. The idea of moving far away in order to start a life somewhere else can be tough, and it is one of the main reasons why Gerry and Theresa did not work out.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

