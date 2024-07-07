The Golden Bachelorette spoilers: When to expect trailer

As you prepare for the premiere of Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette later this month, why not look further ahead? The Golden Bachelorette is coming with Joan Vassos, and it is currently in production! This is a show that could prove to be really fun and emotional — and also, hopefully, turn things around for this part of the franchise after The Golden Bachelor.

In a way, it is so weird to think about Gerry Turner’s journey right now. The show went from being something that was so likable and refreshing to heartbreaking after the fact, even if Gerry and Theresa Nist’s split seemed to be amicable. At this point, we tend to think that the most important thing to remember is that just because these people are older, it does not mean that the relationships are going to work out. As a matter of fact, some hurdles are even more difficult to overcome! Take, for example, the idea of location. Asking someone to uproot their lives and go somewhere else is hard, especially for people who have children and even grandchildren.

There will be more time to spend on Joan’s potential love match later; for now, let’s just wonder about a trailer. When will we get it?

Odds are, you will get a chance to get a sampling of Joan’s journey well before Jenn’s season is over. A safe assessment is that in a handful of weeks, something could be dropped either during a normal episode or during The Men Tell All. It is going to take some time for footage to be captured and edited; that much we know for sure.

Now, we do think it is smart that we’re getting 90-minute episodes this fall, as that feels like the perfect run time. It also works to not have Bachelor in Paradise, since you were ultimately presenting way too much of the franchise at once and oversaturating a brand can be a little bit difficult.

