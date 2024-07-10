Dancing with the Stars season 33 premiere date revealed!

While we may still be waiting a while to see the premiere of Dancing with the Stars season 33 on ABC, we still have more news now!

Today, the network confirmed that on Tuesday, September 17, you are going to have a chance to check out the ballroom competition show starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. It is going to be followed up by none other than High Potential, the new crime dramedy starring Kaitlin Olson, at 10:00.

So now that there is a premiere date set here, we do have to move into the next all-important question: When are we going to learn about the cast? Unfortunately, probably not for a long time — think either in late August or early September. There is a lot to look forward to here along the way, whether it be some legitimate rumors or some that are completely and utterly insane. In a way, it does feel like both of these are a part of the fun.

The most important thing for now is just that the show tries to keep some of the momentum it had after a pretty entertaining season 32. Sure, you can argue that Harry made it too far, but the hosting change worked really well, the dances were high-quality, and we did honestly have a great showdown in the finale. This is the sort of stuff that we’ll always love about this show, and we hope it does find a way to stay on network TV for a good while. (Just remember that there was a period of time in which it was shipped off to Disney+ exclusively — the streaming service will still have the episodes as well, for those wondering.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

