The Acolyte season 1 episode 7: Did Sol kill Aniseya?

Through the events of The Acolyte season 1 episode 7 on Disney+, it does feel clear that we have more when it comes to answers. However, at the same time more questions.

Take, for example, everything surrounding Aniseya’s abilities to help to “create” Osha and Mae, effectively splitting a soul into two separate bodies. Or, of course how Sol planned on keeping everything a secret regarding Aniseya’s death — he killed her! So much of this story did effectively explain the hatred that Mae has for the Jedi, and the reasoning behind many of her actions so far in the series.

Now, let’s be clear that nothing about this episode will squelch the critiques that The Acolyte is casting the Jedi in too negative of a light, especially when Sol perpetuates the lie about Mae’s responsibility in what happened so many years ago. What confounds things further is Sol’s own moral justification for his acts, plus the fact that he felt such a strong connection to bring Osha under his wing in the first place. There are parts of this that feel, quite frankly, inexplicable in the amount of time that’s been given to us.

Yet, in spite of all of this and the struggles the series has had when it comes to maintaining momentum, it is easy to still respect the show for taking such interesting narrative risks — and reminding us all that notions of things as “all good” or “all bad” is often a fallacy. It is a lesson that we should have learned to some extent through Vader himself and yet, here we are seeing the creative team trying to reinforce it once more. We would argue that the problem with the show is not the messaging; rather, it is how the message is being delayed in a short series that jumps and forth too often around in time.

