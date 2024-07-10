The Acolyte season 1 episode 8 (finale): Defining the past

Next week Disney+ is poised to bring you The Acolyte season 1 episode 8 — so what will the finale bring to the table? Let’s just say that there is quite a bit to unpack.

First and foremost, it feels right to begin this with the reminder that effectively, we now know the truth about what happened with Mae, Osha, and Sol so many years ago, where he chose his padawan in a situation where he was running short on time and options. So much of the past has been based on lies and misinformation.

However, at the same time, Mae is actually with Sol at this point, and also under the disguise of her twin. Sol, meanwhile, already knows of the ruse. All of this does make us wonder further if there is going to be either a showdown next or a chance at redemption — if that is even possible. A major part of the problem now is that Mae has lived with her rage for most of her life, feeling like the forgotten child deemed less important in the eyes of the Jedi. This sort of anger is all-consuming, and one of the things that The Acolyte has done quite well as a series is really show emotional justification for some of the characters’ actions. Yes, parts of it have been polarizing, but that is often going to be the case when you play around in an established sandbox.

As for whether or not the season finale is going to be the series finale, let’s just say there are question marks aplenty in regards to that. Disney+ will determine the future, but it does at least feel like the creative team is eager to make more.

No matter what happens, we do tend to think there will be discourse aplenty online — something that, for better or worse, we have grown rather used to.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Acolyte season 1 episode 8?

Do you think there are any more seismic reveals ahead in the finale? Go ahead and share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some other updates on the way.

