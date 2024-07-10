Cobra Kai season 6: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka reflect

With the premiere of Cobra Kai season 6 coming to Netflix on July 18, what better time than the present to reflect a little? In addition to this being the final season of the show on Netflix, this is also marking the incredible 40th anniversary of The Karate Kid.

What we’re trying to say here is rather simple — if there was ever a chance to wax poetic, this is almost certainly it. Luckily, the folks at the streaming service seem to know that!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new video in which William Zabka and Ralph Macchio get together and reflect on their iconic showdown from the original film, something that is legendary still all over the world and turned them into enormous stars. They have a few little fun stories to share, and with Cobra Kai there is really a chance to pay all of this forward.

Ultimately, though, we do think that the reason the show worked is that it never tried to just be a carbon copy of the movies. It allows itself to have fun and be silly sometimes, while also showing how people who once thought themselves to be local karate legends are now just trying to work things out for themselves as everyday adults in the Valley. This show is bold and absurd and moving into the final chapter, the stakes are going to be higher than ever due in part to the international karate competition that lies ahead. Will someone get their name etched into karate immortality? Maybe, but really the show is about more than that. It’s really just about finding your purpose, the power of community, and in some instances, actually learning to move on from the past.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

