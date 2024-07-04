Cobra Kai season 6 spoilers: More on Hilary Swank possibility

The premiere of Cobra Kai season 6 is going to be coming to Netflix later this month, and of course cameos are going to be top of mind!

There are a lot of familiar faces that you are going to have a chance to see over the next batch of episodes — that much is clear. We even know that Mike Barnes is coming back! Yet, there is still a huge mystery out there when it comes to someone from The Next Karate Kid in Hilary Swank. She is one of the few major surviving stars of the franchise who has yet to appear on the show and because of this, we know that demand is high. As a matter of fact, this is probably one of the questions that producers get on repeat about the final season!

Now that all of this is mapped out, don’t be surprised if the writers keep their cards close to the vest. Speaking per Screen Rant, executive producer Josh Heald had the following to say:

When it comes to Hilary Swank, I can not comment at all. We go with the 1980s rules of we want you to be surprised about who you might see in the series, who you don’t see in the series. I will say, as with I think every season, there are returning faces in season 6 from the franchise who have not been on the show before. I won’t say who, but that that should sufficiently drum up speculation.

We do love the idea that Swank could technically still turn up, and we are insanely curious about what sort of role Julie Pierce could play. Would it be a cameo, or would she be around for a few episodes? We also do wonder what her own sense of attachment is to the franchise. After all, The Next Karate Kid was considered a critical and commercial disappointment when it came out in theaters, though it has developed somewhat of a cult following since.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

