Night Court season 3 premiere date revealed; why so late?

If you are excited to see Night Court season 3 on NBC this fall, we have some good news! However, it will require some patience.

After all, today the folks at the network officially confirmed that you are not going to have a chance in order to see the Melissa Rauch comedy back until Tuesday, November 19. As for the reason for the long wait, the answer we can give is quite simple: NBC has some other stuff on the schedule until then. There will be The Voice and other programming on through the earlier part of the fall, and the one good thing that comes with the wait here is that Night Court does premiere, you will have a chance to enjoy it with some smaller breaks in the middle of it. That in alone is something we’re personally going to celebrate.

As for what you’re going to see moving forward, we don’t exactly think that there are going to be some major changes from what’s been there over the years. This is a show, dating back to the original, that really revels in the absurdity and the overall sense of fun. That’s not changing. Sure, there could be new relationships and some parts of the story that change, but the bones of the series are, for the most part, in the same spot that they’ve always been.

Now, let’s just hope that viewers come back to Night Court and with that, there is a chance that a season 4 will come in the 2025-26 season. The biggest issue that comes with a long wait is the risk that it presents for some viewers to potentially bail on the project. Just remember when the live ratings come in that they are not the only thing that matters.

