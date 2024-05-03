Night Court renewed for season 3! Reported episode count

For everyone out there who loves Night Court, great news! Court is about to be in session once again for the upcoming third season.

According to a report from Deadline, the Melissa Rauch comedy is going to be back for an 18-episode season which we hope will premiere this fall — but we’ll have to wait and see on that. The reason for the delay on renewing the show had to do a lot with negotiations between NBC and studio Warner Bros. TV. The network reportedly wanted this 18-episode order, which could be more normal in this current era of TV than we saw in the past. Remember that once upon a time, 22-episode orders were more the thing. Now, these smaller episode orders may be done in order to cut costs — and it may also give some scheduling flexibility to try out some other shows at the same time.

While we would not say that Night Court (a revival of the classic comedy) is a runaway smash hit, at the same time it has performed well enough to more than justify coming back for some additional episodes. The biggest question that at this point remains is what the individual stories will be, and also more of what could accompany it on the schedule at the same time. NBC is likely going to air some new comedies in the 2024-25 season, and that is without even mentioning the fact that Extended Family and Lopez vs. Lopez are still on the buggle.

For now, our sentiment is that one of those two should could come back, but we have a hard time thinking that both of them will. We would put slightly more stock in Extended Family just because of its limited opportunity to shine this season, plus a cast with three veterans including Abigail Spencer, Jon Cryer, and Donald Faison.

What do you most want to see moving into Night Court season 3 when it comes on NBC?

