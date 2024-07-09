All American season 6 episode 15 promo: Wedding reflections

In a little under one week’s time you are going to be seeing All American season 6 episode 15, otherwise known as the season finale.

Why isn’t it the series finale? That’s another question to ask altogether. When you watched the promo for the next episode last night, you may have found yourself asking that question for a multitude of different reasons. After all, it is clear that Spencer and Olivia’s wedding is right around the corner, and also that we’re going to be getting a lot of closure that goes along with that. Be prepared for emotional moments, big speeches, and a lot of reflection on the past several years of these characters’ lives.

In the event that you have not heard the news already, this finale is poised to be the final episode at the moment for star Daniel Ezra as a series regular; there is a chance that he will come back as a guest star, but nothing has been confirmed at the moment. The show may reset in season 7, or present a combination of new faces and familiar ones.

Obviously, it seems like there are going to be romantic moments aplenty within the finale, but if the show is meant to continue into season 7, there is another question how have to consider. What is the series going to look like? You have to find a way in this episode to set the stage for that, mostly because we’ve seen comments aplenty already from people saying that they are going to be moving on after the finale.

In the end, we do tend to think that it is easy to have some bittersweet feelings about all of this at present. There could be a lot of closure with the season 6 finale, but there is still hope for another chapter. Also, it’s not lost on us that when All American is gone, The CW may be done with their old model of programming. That is hard to digest.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

