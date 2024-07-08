All American season 6 episode 15 (finale): The wedding day

Next week on All American season 6 episode 15, you are going to see something that goes beyond just your typical finale. This is going to be the final episode for at least Daniel Ezra (and possibly others), and it also serves as Spencer and Olivia’s big wedding.

Could you argue that this episode really should be the series finale? Sure, mostly because there are a lot of Scrubs vibes to this episode. We’re going into it knowing that next season could have some reset-like elements to it, and this finale marks the end of a pretty particular era. For now, our advice is to simply enjoy that and embrace it — everything from here on out is going to be different.

Below, you can see the full All American season 6 episode 15 synopsis with other news on what lies ahead:

When an unexpected phone call leaves Liv (Samantha Logan) spiraling on her wedding day, the Vortex band together to create magic. Elsewhere, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) goes MIA as he rallies help for a surprise of his own, while Laura (Monet Mazur) brings in her own reinforcement. Finally, Coop (Bre-Z) receives some major news about her future (#615). The episode was directed by Michael Schultz and written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll & Obiageli Odimegwu. Original airdate 7/15/2024.

It will most likely be some time after this finale until you see the seventh season premiere and given the way that The CW is going these days, it absolutely does feel like it could be the final season. (Anything is possible there.) Ezra could still return as a guest star or director, so we do think there’s a good chance that he will turn up again in some way … but it won’t be the same.

Just be sure to have tissues on hand following the end of this episode; you could very much need them.

Related – Why is Daniel leaving All American?

What do you most want to see moving into All American season 6 episode 15?

How do you think the season will wrap up? Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







