Your Honor season 3: Could it happen after streaming success?

Is Your Honor poised to become the next Suits, a show that has come out of nowhere to become a huge streaming hit? Well, there is at least some early evidence that this could be the case.

So, what more can we say about it now? Let’s just start off with the following. According to a report coming in from Deadline now, the Bryan Cranston legal drama managed to be #1 on Nielsen’s streaming charts for the week of June 3 — information that was just made available now. How was the show so successful there? Well, it arrived on Netflix at the end of May and in a short span of time, managed to find an enormous audience despite being out for years over on Netflix.

So what does this sudden run of success mean when it comes to the future? Let’s just say, at least for now, that the answer to this may actually be a little bit complicated. Cranston said years ago that he did not think there was more story left to tell as he character of Michael, but that he would be open to continuing to work on the show as a producer. Is that still the case? That does remain to be seen, and we do think it would be hard for anyone to order a season 3 unless Cranston actually is on-screen. He is too big of a star and a primary selling point thanks to his time on Breaking Bad.

Obviously, one other factor here is whether or not there is another party out there interested in the show and for now, nothing there has been confirmed here, either. Remember that television is an increasingly expensive business these days, but the run of success for Suits last summer did lead to a Suits: LA pilot being ordered at NBC; its future still remains unclear.

