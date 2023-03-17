Your Honor season 2 finale: Is Michael’s story done, Jimmy dead?

Was the Your Honor season 2 finale the end of the road for Michael? The Bryan Cranston show is now at the end … or, at least a temporary one. There is certainly still at least some sort of creative room for a season 3 down the road.

So where should we start here? How about that fantastic ending, which saw Michael walking back into prison, effectively making his entire journey full-circle. We do think there are going to be questions aplenty about redemption, given that this was at the heart of the show from the very beginning. Yet, we do at least think that this ending allowed for Michael an opportunity to present something a little bit different from what we saw at the end of season — and that includes the fantastic conversation between Eugene and the one-time judge in the courtroom. Eugene apologized for Adam, and Michael apologized back. There were not many words said, but there did not need to be.

The good news for Eugene is that he’s got a shot at the future — thanks to the courtroom scene, he was able to have the necessary evidence that he was not responsible for what happened. The gas was off! He has a chance to go off somewhere and start a completely new life.

The bigger question that some may wonder at this point is whether or not Jimmy Baxter is actually dead after Carmine Carlo took out Jimmy Baxter in the episode’s most violent moment. We then seen Jimmy later on in the episode in the hospital and honestly, the intention here may have never been to kill him. Instead, the idea here was to make him suffer in some other form — after all, there’s still plenty of potential for a reckoning coming his way down the road.

So while it’s true that this episode does feel like a worthy ending, you could have said the same thing about season 1, right? You never know what could happen.

Related – Get more news on the future of Your Honor

What did you think about the Your Honor season 2 finale, and the way that it ended?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







