Your Honor season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Showtime?

Following the end of season 2 today at Showtime, can you expect a Your Honor season 3 renewal? Or, is this 100% the end?

At the moment, we certainly understand anyone out there saying that this show is for sure done, given that this is what Bryan Cranston himself suggested going into the season. However, we also saw Showtime market this as the season finale rather than the end of the series — we think that they are trying to keep their options open. (Of course, unless they’re killing off Michael and they just didn’t want anyone to know in advance.)

For the time being, we do tend to think this is best to take as a day by day process. Cranston is an extremely busy guy, and we don’t think he is going to have a problem trying to get some other work elsewhere. We tend to think the main two factors for a renewal here are 1) having a good story and 2) his interest and availability. We tend to think that Showtime would love to work with him again, so we don’t think that they are going to shy away from ordering more. This is also a network that is evolving and changing to be more under the Paramount+ umbrella and as a result of that, they need some big, marketable stars.

If we do manage to get a season 3, the one piece of advice we’d offer here is to not expect it to arrive at any point in the immediate future. From our vantage point, we’re going to be lucky to see this back when we get around to mid-to-late 2024. It could be even later than that. Because this is premium cable, there is so much more flexibility when it comes to how the show could be brought back.

So, for right now, we descend into a sea of ambiguity … we’ll just have to wait to figure out what happens down the road.

