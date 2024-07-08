The Boys season 4: Does the ‘new’ Black Noir have a name?

We tend to imagine that this season of The Boys season 4 has to be a thrill for Nathan Mitchell. After years of being silent Black Noir, he now gets to speak! We’ve learned a few things about the new iteration of the character already, including that he is an actor struggling to find the motivation for the role … and that he is also narcoleptic.

Thanks to a new behind-the-scenes video released by the show (a fake “audition” tape), we’ve come to learn a few other things, including that he is a Godolkin University alum and that he mostly took the gig for the paycheck. With all of this in mind, isn’t there a chance that we could learn his name?

For now, nothing is altogether clear when it comes to a name, and Mitchell confirms as much to TV Insider:

There is no character name at all yet. He’s just new Noir to me. But yes, that tape was a fun [behind-the-scenes] thing that we did. But in terms of the mannerisms, it’s funny because it is like I get to bring more of my mannerisms to this character because he’s more of a normal, everyday person. Getting to highlight his unique brand of quirkiness is fun because with old Noir there was more of a stillness. I loved that the more still you are, the more meaningful a tilt of the head is, every single motion matters. New Noir is a little freer, he’s able to flow some more. So it’s fun being more expressive and getting to do that with this character. The old one was still fun, but this is just a little more freedom of expression.

We do think that there is a LOT to mine from this Noir even if we never know his name, but that’s without even mentioning the potential that he turns up on Gen V someday. Given his academic history, there is a chance of it … but it’s also tough, since you wouldn’t want anyone to who know who is under the mask.

