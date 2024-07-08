When Calls the Heart season 12: The road to filming!

Even though When Calls the Heart season 12 may not be coming until 2025, there is more good news that we can share today!

In a new post on Instagram, you can see series star and executive producer Erin Krakow share her annual selfie signifying her journey back to Vancouver. The series films in British Columbia, and this is always a great reminder that the beginning of production is almost here! The cast and crew will most likely be at work on new episodes through around November and from there, the episodes will be edited and prepared leading up to a start in 2025.

As for what the new season is going to look like here, let’s just say that a great deal of it will start with answers as to that epic Jack mystery. What information is Elizabeth about to receive on her late husband? We know he’s not coming back from the dead, and we have a hard time also imagining that the show is going to fundamentally alter who he was or what we have come to learn about him over time.

Beyond the Jack cliffhanger, there are questions about Lee’s future in Hope Valley and Lucas’ next aspirations as the Governor. We have moved forward from some of the stories that we saw during the end of season 11, but we also do tend to think that there are going to be some other challenges at the same time. Also, more romance! Once of the great things about When Calls the Heart is that the producers seem to be willing to allow people to have a little bit of everything, and we have a hard time imagining that this is going to change in the immediate future.

