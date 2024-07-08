House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4: EP on Aemond’s motive

Coming out of House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4, you can argue that a few things are fairly clear. Take, for starters, the fact that Rhaenys is dead. Her and Meleys found themselves targeted through the events at Rook’s Rest, which came close to also claiming the life of King Aegon.

Now, you can certainly make an argument that Aegon is dead, as well, but we have a hard time envisioning that. We tend to think the story is far more interesting where Aemond ended up burning his brother and his dragon amidst some of the larger chaos, especially when you can wonder the following — did he do it on purpose? Aegon has mistreated his brother for much of his life, and recently tried to humiliate him at the brothel.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Alan Taylor spoke further on all of the intentional ambiguities that were present for that particular scene:

“We wanted to sustain multiple motivations that might have happened there. It’s a battle move, but he did deliberately join the battle late, and he is being a little bit indiscriminate with how he’s blasting fire. So I think you can believe whatever you want to believe about his motivations there.”

The way that we look at it is quite simple: If the King had died, it would have been easy enough for Aemond to say that it was an accident. We also think there had to be a certain amount of resentment there. Coming out of this battle, he will clearly be seen as the superior warrior, and that could end up tilting more public in his favor. He will certainly have time to contemplate all of it and provided that Aegon is in good enough condition to communicate after the fact here, we certainly believe that he will.

Related – Learn more now on the next House of the Dragon episode!

What do you most want to see moving further into House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







