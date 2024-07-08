House of the Dragon season 2 episode 5 promo: Terrors to come

The arrival of House of the Dragon season 2 episode 5 on HBO next week will come with its fair share of surprises — that much is clear. It will also come with hard choices.

Following some of the violence that we saw in episode 5, one thing already feels clear: Everyone has to up their ante. Rhaenyra is reminded in the promo that there is more than one way to win a war, so is there a chance on her end to prevent further bloodshed? There is a reason to at least think about that, mostly because that has been her demeanor for most of the series so far.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

Meanwhile, it does appear that on some level, Ser Criston Cole is preparing to do something truly terrible … which may be saying something, given that there are a lot of terrible things that have been done already. How can you really separate one from some of the others? That is not exactly that easy to do. We do think that the Greens are going to try and go on the offensive.

Oh, there is also one other problem: Daemon continuing to be haunted by his own desire to be king and rule Westeros. Is there ever going to be an instance where his demeanor and desires is going to change? At the moment, of course we tend to think it is something to wonder about. How can it not be? He is one of the most important x-factors through the remainder of the war. In terms of military might, there is no reason to worry about him in the field; instead, worry about him just about every other moment of the show.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on House of the Dragon now, including the run time

Based on the promo, what do you most want to see moving into House of the Dragon season 2 episode 5?

Give us your thoughts and hopes in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — other updates are on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







