House of the Dragon season 2 episode 5 run time at HBO

As we wait House of the Dragon season 2 episode 5 on HBO next week, what is there that we can share? In true network fashion, they are keeping a number of assorted things under wraps — think in terms of an official title or synopsis.

Yet, and much like they have done all season, we can at least share something more when it comes to run time. Are we getting another massive episode that goes over an hour?

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and answer that question with a pretty simple “yes.” According to HBO’s official guide, episode 5 will run about 67 minutes. Note that this time includes credits, so it is probably around 63-64 when everything is said and done. That’s nothing to sneeze at!

The harder thing to accept at this point is that we already are at the halfway point of the season. Why so short? There are a ton of complicated reasons for that, but at least we know already that a season 3 is coming and that makes it a tad easier. This show does have a planned endgame; we may not be there yet, but we know that it’s coming.

In the more immediate future, it feels inevitable that there will be more drama, some political intrigue, and of course more dragons. Where would the show be without them? While you have your two different sides in Team Green and Team Black, we already know that things are a bit more complicated than that. People could switch sides; or, there could be some other people who turn up who have separate agendas all their own.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

