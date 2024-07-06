House of the Dragon season 2: An Eve Best, Steve Toussaint video

As you prepare to see House of the Dragon season 2 this weekend on HBO, why not celebrate with two familiar faces?

While neither Eve Best (Rhaenys) or Steve Toussaint (Corlys) typically receive as much press as some of their co-stars, you can argue that their characters are really the heartbeat of the story in so many ways. They are one of the most pure relationships in all of Westeros, two people who seem to be fully in love with each other. There is a real sense of communication and reliance there, which also makes us concerned given that this is the sort of world that rarely offers happy endings.

If you head over to the link here now, you can actually watch the two performers interview each other in a delightful new video shared from the folks over at Max. If you weren’t already loving watching the two of them, here is yet another reason to. Their banter is incredible and you can tell that they probably have hours’ worth of stories that come from working together.

If you are rooting for Team Black, then you may be aware already of how valuable a role the two (and Driftmark overall) play within the larger Dance of Dragons. Not only do they have so many important ties to Rhaenyra, but they are at a place of great strategic importance for the war. They are also sensible, caring, and unafraid to make bold moves. Rhaenys disruption Aegon’s coronation is going to remain one of the most awesome moves in the history of the franchise, and it really does not matter what else happens from here on out.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

