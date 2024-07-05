House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4: Ulf the White’s role

Is Ulf the White poised to have a large role moving into House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4? Or, is this much ado about nothing?

For anyone looking for a quick little recap on who this is, we saw the character (played by Tom Bennett) discussing his lineage briefly in the pub scene in episode 3, prior to Aegon’s arrival. Supposedly, he is the illegimate son of Baelon the Brave and with that, the brother of King Viserys and Prince Daemon Targeryan. This means that he could have important lineage, and we know from that scene alone that he is a loyal supporter of Rhaenyra’s (even if he hid it when the King came into the room).

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

So why introduce the character the way that the show did? The answer to that is a little bit complicated, and we do tend to think that a part just comes down to the producers wanting to show his humble beginnings. This is a character who turns out to be important in Fire & Blood, and there could be more of a light shed on this moving into episode 4. Of course, at the same time you can argue that the writers are simply planting something to be set up later. They have done that already by at least addressing on the show that Aegon, Aemond, and Helaena all have another sibling in Daeron, who is off in Oldtown and has yet to appear. At some point, presumably he will.

For now, our advice is to just put Ulf into your larger House of the Dragon memory bank. You never quite know when that could prove to be important.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on House of the Dragon right now

Do you think we will see more of Ulf the White entering House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more updates.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







