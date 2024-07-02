House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4: Is Alys Rivers a witch?

The arrival of House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4 is coming in a mere matter of days — what is Alys Rivers’ impact?

If you are wondering about this character, she is the mysterious woman we saw at Harrenhal in episode 3, one who warned Daemon that he is going to die there. Is she speaking nonsense? Or, does she actually have any power? There is quite a bit to actually dive into here?

First and foremost, though, let’s remind you that per the character description alone for the show, there are rumors about her being a witch, being hundreds of years old, or being subject to all sorts of other theories. The main goal for producers here is clearly to have you thinking about all of this stuff. Obviously, if you have read Fire & Blood, then you are privy to much more information than anyone else.

Gayle Rankin of GLOW fame plays Alys on the series and speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she makes it clear that there are a lot more big stories to come surrounding her character and Matt Smith’s:

“She’s going to hold a lot of power for the men inside of this story, especially Daemon, which I think is a really interesting slow burn … What’s interesting is, what does Alys want from Daemon and vice versa? What are they learning from each other? There’s clearly a match happening here.”

Now, if it is true that Alys is a witch and can somehow see the future, then clearly she is going to be privy to events that will happen. Is she looking to produce a certain fate, or shift history in another direction?

What do you most want to see moving into House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4 when it arrives?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

