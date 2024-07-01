House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4 promo: Rhaenyra’s plan

Are you ready to dive more into House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4 to arrive on HBO next week? This is a story where a number of huge events may happen … but what’s at the center of it here?

Well, let’s start by noting how Rhaenyra effectively seems to have one emotion guiding her above all others now: Drive. She recognizes that she’s at the point of no return, but also that she was right the entire time, as well. She did do the right thing for herself in speaking to Alicent and through that, she recognized the truth: This was all a case of mistaken identity. Now that she knows that, she is ready now to seize what is hers.

Based on the promo for what lies ahead, it seems like Emma D’Arcy’s character is ready to unleash the dragons (or at least some of them) in a way to claim what she feels she has earned at this point. This is still a bold move for her, and one that carries with it a great deal of risk. If she loses multiple dragons, she loses a lot of the leverage she may have otherwise had. Meanwhile, she also could end up destroying much of the land she wishes to rule.

While Rhaenyra does consider the next move in regards to the war, we may actually see Alicent challenging her own son more. Now that she realizes that Viserys never quite wanted him on the throne in the first place, it may make her a little more willing to try and steer things a certain way. Yet, could Aegon retaliate against her? The struggle for Alicent now is effectively that she holds no real power in this world anymore. Her father is gone and her children do not listen to her; what will she choose next?

What do you most want to see moving into House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4, based on the promo?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do, remember to also keep coming back here — there are a ton of other great things coming.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

