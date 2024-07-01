House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4: The current run time

Next week you are going to have a chance to see House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4, a story that is significant for many reasons.

So, where do we start? Well, the most natural place is of course noting that at the end of it, we will be at the halfway point of the story this season. There are only eight episodes this time around, two fewer than season 1. That’s a little bit of a bummer, but there isn’t much that can be done about it now.

One thing that is also clear at this point is that HBO is keeping many finer details about next week’s episode under wraps, which all things considered is not that much of a surprise. This is exactly what they’ve done all season, opting to not even disclose episode titles in advance!

With all of this said, the network has at least been kind enough to share run times, and they have done so again here. While it is always possible that something changes, for now episode 4 is slated to be just one hour, making it the shortest one of the entire season. Technically, this episode will probably be a few minutes shorter than this once you fact in credits and the like.

As for where this season is going…

That answer is pretty simple: To a place where there is a lot more violence. There is no guarantee of a happy ending for just about any character here, and we do tend to think that a couple of major players will be gone by the end of the season. That is the nature of war, and it’s also worth remembering this this show may only be destined to run for 4-5 seasons. Because of this, events will be moving rather quickly.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

