The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Norman Reedus on season 2, more

Based on everything we’ve heard from Norman Reedus already, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will have a season 3. Not only that, but a season 4 is potentially on the table! It sounds like at least one, if not both of these seasons could be shot in Spain. Also, there is reasonably a chance that there could be more Daryl beyond that.

In an interview with Mr. Feelgood, Reedus confirmed that he could continue playing the character for “maybe six or seven more years,” and that’s a pretty incredible statement given how much time he clocked on the original. You rarely see actors want to make this much of a long-term commitment to a single role, but it is also easy to imagine why Norman loves the part. He gets to do so many different things and, beyond just that, show a progression of vulnerability over time.

Here is more of what Norman had to say about the part, and what is so appealing about it long-term:

“The Daryl Dixon spin-off has given me an opportunity to take the show in a direction that’s different to the original show … I didn’t want to make the same show again in a different location. I wanted to reinvent it. And they let me, with the other like-minded people involved, invent something new. So it feels fresh to me. It’s in a different language. It’s shot a different way. It’s not really about zombies, and who’s going to get bit this week, it’s completely different. So as long as I keep reinventing it, it’s fun.”

Season 2 of Daryl Dixon is premiering on AMC in late September. As for the potential season 3, it feels like 2025 is likely given how much time in advance work will be done on it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

