Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, July 8, 2024?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We do not blame anyone other there who is ready to get the show back with more cases, humor, and of course character arcs. Season 21 was so short due to the industry strikes; shouldn’t the network and the studio want to make it up to us with an earlier premiere?

Of course, we understand the emotional argument that could be made in regards to this. However, at the same time there is no clear evidence that is going to happen. CBS has already scheduled the crime drama for the fall, and most evidence suggests that we’re going to be hitting the same sort of late September / early October start that we’re used to. There is also a chance that production should start later this month.

At this particular moment, the sense that we get is that the cast is getting some last-minute relaxation in, knowing that the next several months are going to be spent diligently working away at new episodes. This is a show that takes up a significant chunk of the year, and we do not see that changing so long that it stays in the 18-22 episode camp.

The first order of business with NCIS comes back on the air is absolutely going to be working in order to resolve the questions about Jessica Knight’s future — how else can you really approach it? At this point, you have to wonder whether she is coming back to the team after taking the Camp Pendleton job, but she could do it and realize it’s not what she wanted. Clearly, it is at least something that she needs to experience for herself. She could be gone; or, she could return after a short period of time. A lot of outcomes are currently on the table.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS now, including a few more details about what’s ahead

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS season 22, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







