Halo season 3 renewal: A July 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear something more regarding a Halo season 3 renewal between now and the end of July? There is, of course, so much to talk about here.

First and foremost, it is clear that the producers of the Paramount+ want to make more. It really just comes down to whether or not it is financially possible. One of the reasons why we may be stuck in such a long wait right now is rather simple, as it may be tied to the streaming service / its parent company being possibly sold. You can easily make the argument at this point that we are going to be waiting until later on this summer before anything is close to finalized here. Some of that could depend on the status of a sale.

Because of all the variables that are still being juggled, how can you claim that we are anywhere close to confident that renewal news is imminent? If you work on the show behind the scenes, all you can do is stand back, cross your fingers, and really hope that an official announcement does come out eventually as you start to think about future stories.

If you do want more of the series, one of the best ways to make that happen is quite simple: Recommend the series to your friends! The more people who discover it, the better the chances are that it will be able to return. (If you are telling people to watch, note that for most people, it gets better in season 2 — the first season takes a long time to find its place and with some characters, it never really does.)

