Halo season 3 renewal: A summer 2024 update

Are we going to have a chance to get some sort of formal Halo season 2 renewal over the course of the summer?

Well, the first thing that we should really do here is raise the following all-important question: What in the world is taking so long here? Think about it — the second season ended a good while ago, and it feels like the folks at Paramount+ are well-aware of the fact that the longer they wait, the longer it will be until another season airs. It takes a long time to film and do post-production on a series like this with so many special effects.

Of course, everything we spelled out above is also the reason why there could be some serious concern over the future of Halo at the same time. Paramount may be in a position where they are looking to trim their budget and this video-game adaptation is clearly not at the level of success or acclaim as similar properties such as Fallout or The Last of Us. A big part of the problem actually goes back to season 1, which lost so much trust from its viewers that it may have a pretty hard time working to earn a lot of that back.

So, for the time being, we do think that the future of the series could go either way — but no matter what, it does feel like the future should be revealed this summer. After all, if the series does not return, everyone will need the time to pursue other projects. If we do get a renewal at this point, it is already hard to imagine that we are going to have a chance to see it until at least 2026.

Honestly, in terms of the story we are still reasonably hopeful with where things are going. Season 2 was much better than season 1 and it introduced bold concepts that could be furthered along in season 3.

What do you most want to see when it comes to an Halo season 3 renewal?

