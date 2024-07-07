The Witcher season 4 premiere date: A July 2024 update

What more could we end up learning about The Witcher season 4 through the remainder of July 2024? The desire for more is absolutely there — that much is clear. Whether or not we will get more news? That remains to be seen.

The first thing that we should absolutely note here is that production is currently ongoing, and it has been for quite some time. There are two seasons to go and hopefully, a lot of great stuff lies ahead … even if there is a big change at the center of the show. One of the craziest things to imagine here is rather simple: Liam Hemsworth is the new Geralt. How in the world is that going to shape the story moving forward? That remains to be seen.

For the time being, though, let’s just say that you should not have super-high hopes when it comes to whether or not a premiere date is coming anytime soon. Odds are, you’ll start to get something more official within the first half of next year. When filming is done, it is still going to take a lot of time in order to ensure that the visual effects are perfect. It is the same as every past season, and we’ve grown accustomed to long waits already.

So long as we get The Witcher season 4 premiering in 2025, we’ll be happy — and because the season 5 order was announced in advance, we hope there will be less of a wait there … but that’s also far from confirmed. After all, we anticipated that there would be a smaller wait leading up to Bridgerton and yet, that show has yet to even start filming season 4. (A lot of indicators at the moment seem to suggest that production will start there in the fall.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

