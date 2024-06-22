The Witcher season 4 premiere date: A summer 2024 update

Is there a chance that we could learn something more about The Witcher season 4 between now and the end of the summer? Given that production is currently underway, we don’t think that it is all that crazy a thing to consider.

For those who have not heard as of yet, it is clear already that the next batch of episodes will look and feel at least somewhat different from what we’ve seen so far. Consider that a symptom of a few different things, with the biggest being that Liam Hemsworth has replaced Henry Cavill as Geralt. Meanwhile, it has been confirmed already that season 5 will be the final one, so the creative team is clearly building towards an ending.

If there is news that we end up getting on The Witcher between now and the end of the summer, it will likely be tied to casting. It would be great to get something more when it comes to new photos, but that may be something that is saved until at least the new year.

The idea of getting a premiere date, unfortunately, is about as far-fetched a thing to hope for as humanly possible. There is no evidence right now that Netflix is looking to share that either now or at some other point in the near future, mostly because they have no real reason to rush that along. Given that the series is probably not returning until mid-to-late 2025 at the earliest, we tend to think that the winter or spring of next year is when that will start to emerge.

After all, it is important to note that even when filming is done, there is a whole lot of work here that has to be completed! Think in terms of editing, visual effects, and everything else required to make these stories perfect.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Witcher now, including what else is ahead

Is there anything that you most want to see when it comes to The Witcher season 4 at present?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







