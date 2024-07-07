Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 premiere date: July update

A Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 is coming to Starz, and it is really just a matter of when we’re going to see it.

What lies ahead at this point? Well, Kanan’s already developed a greater sense of independence, but what exactly that means definitely does remain to be seen. Unique is also (surprisingly) still alive — what role will he play? That’s another big question. The most important thing we’re wondering about right now, though, is the presence of someone in Breeze, a foundational character for the entire franchise that is certainly going to surface here at some point.

Now, is there a chance we’re actually going to get a premiere date this month? We’d love for it to happen, but the chances of it actually feel pretty darn slim for a multitude of reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that there is still more of Power Book II: Ghost to come and we’ve only started to entering its midseason hiatus. Also, there’s a good chance that Power Book IV: Force premieres first, at least if Starz cycles the three shows they have in this universe as they have in the past. We tend to think the earliest you will see Raising Kanan come back is next spring, though things could always change.

One other question we’re wondering about right now? The state of things when it comes to Power: Origins, a new prequel set to come at some point down the road. Raising Kanan has a season 5, and we wonder if it is going to transition over to the other prequel after the fact. After all, Kanan is a little bit older than Ghost and Tommy, and this new show could dive a little bit further into some of what we saw at the end of the original series finale for Power.

