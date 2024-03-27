Power Book III: Raising Kanan renewed for season 5

If you were worried that Power Book III: Raising Kanan would be ending with season 5, here is reason to breathe easier.

Today, it was officially confirmed that Starz is going to be bringing back the prequel series starring MeKai Curtis and Patina Miller for a season 5. We’ll admit that we were 100% one of those people worried about the long-term future here, and for good reason. After all, consider the fact that Power Book II: Ghost is set to conclude with season 4; also, Starz has already come out and said that for financial reasons, it makes sense to only do three to four seasons of most shows.

Also, remember that Starz is now developing Power: Origins, a prequel that will chart out the early days of Ghost and Tommy. It was easy to say that Raising Kanan would be concluding and the prequel story would leap over there, but that’s not happening — at least right now.

In a statement, Starz president of original programming Kathryn Busby had the following to say:

“We know that our fans can’t get enough of ‘Raising Kanan.’ As the inevitable evolution of this young man into a killer plays out, we knew we had much more backstory to share in this ever-escalating family saga … As we continue to expand the storytelling within the Power universe, we’re looking forward to how this story may intersect with other Power characters during this prequel era.”

Is it possible that season 5 is the final one at Starz? Sure, but that’s not something that we’re going to worry about right now. We just know that with Unique shockingly still alive, we’re set up now to have a story that is going to be ALL sorts of crazy whenever it comes back. Filming for season 4 is currently ongoing in New York.

Related – When could we get more news on a Power Book III: Raising Kanan premiere date?

What do you think about Power Book III: Raising Kanan being renewed for a season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







